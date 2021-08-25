The President delivering his speech in Düsseldorf, as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany described Ghana's relations with Germany as being "of the utmost importance", as Ghana is determined to participate fully in the global marketplace not on the basis of the exports of raw materials, but on the basis of the exports of things the country makes.
We shall work to take Ghana to a prosperous world — Nana Addo
"We do want, and we shall work, to take Ghana to where she deserves to be a prosperous and dynamic member of the world community which is neither a victim nor a pawn of the world order," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.
According to him, Ghana was drawing inspiration from the success stories of North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany because, "likewise, we want to build a progressive and prosperous country".
He stated that "The recent establishment of a Volkswagen assemblying plant in Accra is a welcome development, and we are encouraged by the fact that more and more German companies have expressed their willingness to set up shop in Ghana."
He said Ghana's second priority is to increase trade and investment cooperation, because it is one of the ways the country can develop healthy, economic relations with North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany, and, indeed, with the rest of the world, thereby helping put Ghanaian products at the high end of the global value chain, and create jobs for the teeming masses of Ghanaian youths.
"Thirdly, Ghana and Germany must co-operate in ensuring the promotion of transparent and inclusive policy and decision-making processes at local, national, regional, continental, and global levels. This would include, recognising as key stakeholders, the State to help provide direction and facilitation; the private sector to drive the creation and management of markets, agriculture, industry, and decent jobs; and civil society to help ensure accountability within the body politic," he noted.
