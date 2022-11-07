The association said if the government fails to stabilize the Ghana cedis against the major trading currencies, the salaries of its members must be pegged against the US dollar.
We want our salaries to be pegged at dollar rate — Ghana Medical Association
As the prevailing economic hardship in Ghana keeps worsening by the day, and there seems to be no hope in sight, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has hinted at making a demand for their salaries to be pegged against the US dollar.
According to the General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Titus Beyuo such a decision will help reduce the exodus of medical practitioners.
He urged the government to work hard to stabilize the economy because the real value of their salaries has been reduced by about 50 percent.
"The government must try to stabilize the economy because the real value of our salaries has reduced by about 50 percent and, even if, in dollar terms, we are earning less. So in future negotiations, if the government does not stabilize the economy, we have no choice but to ask for our salaries and allowances to be pegged at the dollar rate so that, they do not lose value," Dr. Titus Beyuo told Accra-based Citi FM.
Ghana's economy keeps on in limbo whiles market women and traders demonstrate and protest economic hardship due to the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar since the country’s economy is import-driven.
