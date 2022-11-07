We want our salaries to be pegged at dollar rate — Ghana Medical Association

He urged the government to work hard to stabilize the economy because the real value of their salaries has been reduced by about 50 percent.

"The government must try to stabilize the economy because the real value of our salaries has reduced by about 50 percent and, even if, in dollar terms, we are earning less. So in future negotiations, if the government does not stabilize the economy, we have no choice but to ask for our salaries and allowances to be pegged at the dollar rate so that, they do not lose value," Dr. Titus Beyuo told Accra-based Citi FM.