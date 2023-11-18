ADVERTISEMENT
“We will abolish the obnoxious licensure exams" - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has declared his intention to eliminate the teacher licensure exams if he regains the presidency.

He views the teacher certification program as unnecessary, arguing that teachers already undergo exams at various stages of their training.

Mahama, while speaking at Wenchi in the Bono Region as part of his "Building Ghana Tour," stated that his administration would abolish the perceived burdensome licensure exams for teacher trainees.

He pledged to reinstate the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates, assuring that no graduate would be denied posting or employment under his leadership.

“We will abolish the obnoxious licensure exams for teacher trainees and restore the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates. Let me state unequivocally that no teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government.”

Expressing his discontent with the current system, Mahama emphasized the redundancy of the licensure exams and asserted that they would be canceled in the next administration.

The "Building Ghana Tour" is part of Mahama's initiative to connect with the people, instill hope, and convey his vision ahead of the 2024 elections. He underscores the importance of unity and national cohesion in building a better Ghana, aiming to inspire collective efforts for positive transformation.

