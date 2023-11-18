“We will abolish the obnoxious licensure exams" - Mahama

Mahama, while speaking at Wenchi in the Bono Region as part of his "Building Ghana Tour," stated that his administration would abolish the perceived burdensome licensure exams for teacher trainees.

He pledged to reinstate the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates, assuring that no graduate would be denied posting or employment under his leadership.

“We will abolish the obnoxious licensure exams for teacher trainees and restore the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates. Let me state unequivocally that no teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government.”

Expressing his discontent with the current system, Mahama emphasized the redundancy of the licensure exams and asserted that they would be canceled in the next administration.