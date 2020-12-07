News emerged during the voting that a man suspected to be working with the New Patriotic Party was caught in possession of ballot sheets with the blank box besides the NPP parliamentary candidate at Asowase Constituency thump printed.

The reports further indicated that the guy in question attempted to force the ballot sheets into the box, but he was caught before he could do so and an attempt by the youth of the area to beat him up failed after the police whisked him away.

Muntaka has raised an alarm that the NDC suspected the Electoral Commission of foul play, but nobody understood they had a case, but it is now clear that they are working with the NPP to rig the elections and warned that every single ballot at the Asowase Constituency will be audited should there be an over-voting.

“A gentleman at a polling station at New Zongo called Baba Lartey was caught with ballot sheets which have the name of Halidu seidu's thump printed and it has the original stamp of the E.C," Muntaka Mubarak told the press.

“It has the EC's stamp so how do we remove it. If there is a single over-voting, we will insist every ballot should be audited. We are pleading with EC, Let the will of the people prevail.

“We raised the issue of the EC trying to make the election go the way of the NPP and we were taken for granted, but it is clear now.

Muntaka also highlighted on an alleged vote-buying in his constituency.

“At Aboabo number 2, there was an incident of vote-buying. One man who approached people who were about voting and asked them to vote for the NPP. He didn’t give them money until they returned with a shot to confirm that they voted for the NPP before money was given to them. We called the police and he was picked up”.