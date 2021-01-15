He said the ruling New Patriotic Party won the elections convincingly and no propaganda by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) can undermine that.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the party in the Greater Accra Region, he said “the NDC has been making a lot of noise that they won the elections. One moment they claim they gained 139 of the parliamentary seats, another they say 145. They are not sure as to how many. All these claims turn out to be false”.

He said the NDC has never been the people’s choice after former President Jerry John Rawlings ended his term in office.

“We should remember that ever since Jerry John Rawlings left the presidential scene of politics in our country, no NDC presidential candidate has won more than 50 percent of the votes. His successor Mills, in his first-round against Kufuor had 44%, second round, 47%. He gained the same figures in his second run. In 2008, after 3 rounds, he got 50.03%. Mahama, in 2012 got 50.7%, in 2016 he got 44%, in 2020 he got 47% of the votes.”

The President also emphasized on unity in the NPP stressing that each time they are united, they win political power.

“What these figures tell us is that whenever the members of the NPP put our heads together, we win. The majority is with us. So let us be very clear in our minds. Our opponents with all the shouting, do not have the support of the majority of the people.”

“The future of Ghana and this country is in our [NPP] hands and is dependent on our actions,” he added.