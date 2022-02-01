We won’t have a secret vote on e-levy because we don’t trust some of our members - NDC MP

Speaking on the Sunrise show on 3FM with Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday February 1, he said some members of the ruling government can also not be trusted.

“If voting on the E-levy were to be done secretly, I can bet my last penny that there will be a lot of NPP MPs who will vote against it. The only reason we don’t want that also is that some of our members, we can’t also trust them, to be very honest. We can’t trust them because of what happened in the appointment of the Ministers , it was soo hurting and we can’t trust some of them,” he said.

He also accused the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as the main cause of the problems that have confronted the 8th Parliament.

“Afenyo-Markin is my very good friend, he is a fantastic young man and very intelligent. So far, he has been doing very well. I think the problem with the NPP is not Afenyo and Annor-Dompreh, it is Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

Pulse Ghana

“He is the contributor of 90 per cent of the problems that they have in the chamber. He is not a team player and some of the NPP MPs will tell you he is the problem.

“I have had a senior Member of the Parliament from the NPP who told me that we shouldn’t pass the E-levy but they can’t come out to say it.”