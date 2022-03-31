RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We won’t tolerate partisanship - Muntaka warns Clerk of Parliament

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka has warned against any form of partisanship by the clerk of Parliament.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

He said the conduct of the clerk in the passage of the controversial e-levy was unacceptable.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip said some lawmakers from the NDC were omitted from the attendance list.

“I can say on record that, except for Hon. James Quayson, MP for Assin North, every single member on our side was in the house. [All the other members claimed to be absent] were in this house” he said.

He further described it as an “unforgivable error” and “a deliberate mistake” the omission of the walkout staged by the Minority in the official parliamentary document.

“With the greatest of respect to our Clerks, it is true that people react to their party affiliations, but what we expect from them is fairness and accurate reporting. This partisan behavior, we will not tolerate. Their action was deliberate and intended for a purpose, and unfortunately, that purpose has been achieved.”

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka Pulse Ghana

According to the group, the Clerk also failed to record a walkout by the Minority ahead of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, described the comments by the Minority against the Clerk of Parliament as unfair and called for the submission to be expunged from the records of the house.

