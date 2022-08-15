We won’t use Ghana card to vote in 2024 elections – EC

“We are not going to use the Ghana Card for voting. No we are not going to use it for voting. The Ghana Card is only for registration as a new voter and when you register, we will issue you with our voter’s card. So let’s encourage our children from 16 years to go for their Ghana Card so that by 2024, when that child is 18 before 60 days to the elections, he or she can walk to our district office or constituency and register for his or her voter’s ID”, he indicated.

The decision to use the Ghana Card, Dr Bossman Asare said, was agreed on by the various political parties at an EC meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) .

It was concluded that since the Ghana Card could be acquired at age 15, those who were going to turn18 should be encouraged to get their cards and then go to their district office where they were located and register and be added onto the voters register, he indicated.

According to the EC, this will go a long way in curbing the underage voting phenomenon in the country.

Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio, the deputy chairman in charge of corporate services at the EC Dr Bossman Asare said there is no cause for alarm.

“In all this, when we start the registration, the party agents will be present. The mischief we’re trying to kill is having people fronting for people who are not 18 years and are not Ghanaians.”

“As we speak, the exercise hasn’t even begun but when it begins, we’re asking people to go for your Ghana Card, go to your district EC office and register,” he added.