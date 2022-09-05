She said contrary to public perception that the government will fund it with taxpayers' money, it will be constructed with donations from the Christian community.
We won’t use taxpayers’ money for construction of National Cathedral – Joyce Aryee
Dr. Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, has disclosed that they will ensure the Cathedral is built from donations.
According to her, the board is well aware of the concerns of the public against the usage of taxpayers’ money for the building of the Cathedral.
Speaking on GTV’s Talking Point, Madam Joyce Aryee who sought to allay the fears of Ghanaians said apart from the seed money promised by the president, there will be no government funding for the project.
“Apart from the seed money the president promised, we don’t want money to come from the taxpayer. That is why we are saying let’s all give,” she said.
The National Cathedral Secretariat recently said the construction of the controversial project is on hold due to lack of funds.
According to the Executive Director, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, the project is being delayed because of insufficient funds.
“We have the contractors and their staff on site, but the work has been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again,” he stated.
According to him, “our ability to complete this work keenly depends on Ghanaians supporting it.”
Recently, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, has urged Christians to contribute to the construction of the project.
