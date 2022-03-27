Wearing of face mask is no longer mandatory beginning Monday, March 28 - President Akufo-Addo

"From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory," he said on his 28th Covid update on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo, however, encouraged Ghanaians to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

It's already been two years since the country recorded its first cases of Covid-19. After four waves of the pandemic in the country, Ghana has for some time now, recorded very low active cases.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "the total active cases of Covid-19 in the country as of Friday, 25th March 2022, stood at 72. There are no severely or critically ill persons, leaving the Covid-19 treatment centres empty."

These amongst other reasons accounted for the measure.

President Akufo-Addo added that 13.1million vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of efforts to get rid of the coronavirus from the country.

He said a total of 29million doses of vaccines have arrived in the country to enable the target of vaccinating 20million people possible.

“We have 29million vaccines doses,” he said, adding that “13.1million doses have been administered as of 26th March 2022.”