RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Weija dam spillage: Thousands of residents displaced without shelter

Emmanuel Tornyi

Thousands of residents in parts of the Ga South Municipality were rendered homeless after the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) spilled excess water from the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality.

Weija dam spillage
Weija dam spillage

Residents at Tetegu, New Weija, SCC, Tatop, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, Sampa Valley, parts of Top Town, and American Farm at Ngleshie Amanfro to some parts of Dansoman and its environs have been victims of the perennial flooding as a result of spillage from the water treatment plant.

Read Also

Hundreds of locals are either displaced or lose properties running into millions of cedis every year when there is a spillage.

Weija dam spillage
Weija dam spillage Pulse Ghana

Residents have been forced to move around in canoes, as many houses have been completely submerged under the water.

The spillage started on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The Weija dam since which was built in 1978 for water treatment and supply to households in Accra has not received any major renovation since it was built.

Weija Dam
Weija Dam Pulse Ghana

Some residents whose properties were destroyed fear that if the Weija Dam is left to deteriorate further, the facility structure will soon collapse, swamping hundreds of homes and carrying away incalculable lives.

The inhabitants, therefore, called on the government to renovate the structure, or, construct new water channels.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ursula Owusu

SIM cards blocked: Ghana's destiny is not in your hands — Ursula Owusu told

ECG prepaid meters

ECG resolves interruption challenge with purchase of prepaid power

Floods

Video: Heavy rainfall destroys properties at Bantama

Mankessim murder suspects

Mankessim murder: Chief and pastor confess to killing 3 more people