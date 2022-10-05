Residents at Tetegu, New Weija, SCC, Tatop, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, Sampa Valley, parts of Top Town, and American Farm at Ngleshie Amanfro to some parts of Dansoman and its environs have been victims of the perennial flooding as a result of spillage from the water treatment plant.
Weija dam spillage: Thousands of residents displaced without shelter
Thousands of residents in parts of the Ga South Municipality were rendered homeless after the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) spilled excess water from the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality.
Hundreds of locals are either displaced or lose properties running into millions of cedis every year when there is a spillage.
Residents have been forced to move around in canoes, as many houses have been completely submerged under the water.
The spillage started on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
The Weija dam since which was built in 1978 for water treatment and supply to households in Accra has not received any major renovation since it was built.
Some residents whose properties were destroyed fear that if the Weija Dam is left to deteriorate further, the facility structure will soon collapse, swamping hundreds of homes and carrying away incalculable lives.
The inhabitants, therefore, called on the government to renovate the structure, or, construct new water channels.
