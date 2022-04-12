RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’ll account for every penny accrued from the e-levy - Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government is committed to ensuring that Ghanaians get the best out of the e-levy.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will ensure that all the revenue collected from the e-levy will be properly accounted for.

He said this in a speech read on behalf of the President by the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong during the 60th anniversary celebration of Rev. Friederich Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church in Akosombo.

According to the President “government agenda to introduce the electronic levy bill, is now electronic transfer levy Act 2022 “Act 1075″ is a strategic decision to boost our revenue mobilization drive in order to grow our economy by ourselves to improve social, economic and infrastructural development in the republic of Ghana. The controversies which emanated from the inception of the electronic levy bill was a healthy one for our democracy as a nation”.

“The government is committed to ensure the Judicious administration and implementation and the same time reporting of all revenues collected under the newly introduced electronic levy Act to impose a confidence in the government”.

He assured the congregants that, “government remains resolute and alive to to serve all well-meaning Ghanaians despite the global economic challenges. we are focused to sustain and grow the economy to make it an enviable one hence the need to continue to invest in the future the benefit for the generations unborn”

President Akufo-Addo said the Free Senior High , Vocational and Technical Education policy are the special purpose vehicles to churn out the needed human capital for accelerated development.

