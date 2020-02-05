This warning comes off the refusal by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sign a pact designed by the Peace Council to ensure peace reigns in the 2020 general elections.

The General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Very Reverend Lazarus Anondee, made these comments on Tuesday after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) refused to sign the final roadmap to ending political vigilantism in the country.

READ ALSO: High-ranking NPP officials opposed Free SHS – Education Minister reveals

Executives of the NDC refused to endorse the document with an excuse that it was not exhaustive enough.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, Very Reverend Anondee insisted that the country’s democracy and peace must be safeguarded.

General Secretary OF NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

“Don’t be surprised if any party does not demonstrate a commitment to ending this, we may have no choice but to use our pulpits to campaign against such parties because if you encourage this, you are not encouraging democracy. You are not trying to help build our country.”

The National Peace Council, however, gave the NDC another opportunity to reconsider its position on the matter.

Representatives of the NPP, however, signed the roadmap on the day and expressed disappointment with the NDC.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said: “The roadmap was not sprung on us. We were given the opportunity to give our comments months ago. I am disappointed at our colleagues at the other side for not passing their comments to the Peace Council.”