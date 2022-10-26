RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’ll challenge Bagbin’s ruling on Adwoa Safo – Majority

Evans Annang

The Majority in Parliament has served notice that it intends to challenge the ruling by the Speaker of Parliament on the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

According to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin erred in his ruling on Adwoa Safo’s absenteeism.

Read Also

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu maintains that the Speaker erred in referring the matter back to the house, explaining that the ruling flies in the face of the constitution and threatened to challenge the decision.

“I totally disagree with the ruling. It doesn’t sit with the constitution and I must express my discomfort with this unfortunate ruling that has been made because it is very inconsistent. We will come back with a substantive motion to challenge the ruling”, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on the floor of the House right after the ruling.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, gave clearance for a report from the Privileges Committee on three absentee Members of Parliament to be tabled and debated in the House.

Mr. Bagbin dismissed attempts for him to declare some of the seats vacant without a formal debate of the Privileges Committee’s report.

In his ruling, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said, “the preliminary objection for the admissibility of the report is hereby dismissed in limine.”

But at a press briefing shortly after the ruling, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu registered his disagreements, adding that the decision is detrimental to parliamentary business.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader Pulse Ghana

He argued that, the ruling of the Speaker should have been based on the reports of the Privileges Committee.

On May 4, the Speaker referred Madam Safo, Mr Henry Quartey, MP of Ayawaso Central, and Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves from 15 sittings of the House without his permission.

That was during the First Session of the Eighth Parliament.

The committee failed to achieve a consensus in its recommendations on whether absenting herself for more than the mandatory 15 days without permission warranted her seat being declared vacant.

The Majority, however, wants the seat declared vacant without delay in line with stated constitutional provisions.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz mistress

#NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage

Kotoka International Airport

UAE bans Ghana, 19 other countries from its 30-day visa

President Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon

GPRTU

GPRTU to announce new transport fares on Monday