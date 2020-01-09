The Commission says despite protests from opposition parties, it's bent on going ahead with the compilation of the register.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe confirmed this to the Daily Graphic in Accra.

He said, "We have our plan for the year and we have rolled it out.”

He said the Constitution had mandated the EC to demarcate constituency boundaries, compile voters registers and conduct elections, noting that in the course of taking such actions, consultations were done and suggestions welcomed from stakeholders, including the political parties.

“But it does not mean that once you come up with a suggestion, then we are bound by it,” he emphasised.

Dr Quaicoe noted that concerns raised by some people as to why the current voters register was used for the district level elections (DLEs) if it was not credible did not hold because DLEs were not the same as general elections.

“When it comes to DLEs, they are very difficult and stressful but not controversial and the tension is low,” he said.

He indicated that the EC did not want any party to go into the general election, lose and come out with complaints against the commission.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

He said the EC knew what it was about and was convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that it was working for Ghana and not for any individual or political party.

“We are convinced that after we have compiled a new voters register, everybody will appreciate the fact that we took a good decision,” he added.

A coalition of six political parties — the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the People’s National Convention (PNC), the All People’s Congress (APC), the United Front Party (UFP), the United Progressive Party (UPP) and the Eagle Party — have registered their opposition to the compilation of the new register and threatened a series of demonstrations and other actions to compel the EC to back down on its decision.

The parties said the compilation of a new register would be a drain on the national coffers and also be a threat to peaceful elections.