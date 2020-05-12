The electoral body says it is mandated by law to conduct its own affairs, therefore nobody can interfere in their obligations.

In a statement circulated to the media, the EC says plans are far advanced for the new register and it will commence when the devastating effects of COVID-19 decreases.

In a terse statement, the EC said “as stated Article 46 of the 1992 Constitution, the EC would like to reiterate that it shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of its functions, except as provided for in the Constitution or any other law consistent with it."

“All stakeholders are hereby reminded that plans are far advanced for the compilation of a new Voters Register with a new Voter Management System for the upcoming 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections."

"The Commission is, however, sensitive to the current state of affairs due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and will abide by the necessary precautions and safety Protocols in the execution of its mandate when it deems it appropriate to begin the compilation of the register.”

The EC also responded to allegations by the Minority in Parliament on government providing them with PPEs.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

"The Electoral Commission has noted with grave concern, comments made by the Minority Leader, Hon Haruna Iddrisu, during a press conference held on 7th May, 2020 that sought to attack the integrity and mandate of Electoral Commission as well as the creation of an erroneous impression in the minds of the general public on its attitude as far as the COVID – 19 Pandemic is concerned."

"Hon Haruna Iddrisu is reported to have registered the displeasure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the management of the COVID- 19 Pandemic by the Commission in the performance of its official duties, as well as its unchanged stance to compile a new Voters, Register with a new Voter Management System."