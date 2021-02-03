The First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu said the leadership will be compelled to publicly name and shame if the MPs refuse to isolate.

The Bekawi MP who was sitting in for the Speaker, Alban Bagbin said the development puts all members and staff of Parliament at risk of contracting the virus.

“There are some MPs who have in fact tested positive for the virus and are still trooping to the chamber. Mr. Speaker wishes to inform that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he will be forced to publish the names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us”, he cautioned.

Mr. Osei Owusu urged his colleague legislators flouting the directive to protect the safety of all and abide by the health protocols and recover fully before returning for normal business.

“Let’s take this protocol seriously, and let all members who have been informed of their positive test results withdraw not only from the chamber but the precincts of Parliament. Stay home and isolate, follow the protocols and recover before you return to the house”.

Alban Bagbin orders MPs to get tested for Covid-19 by close of today

Last week, the Speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin said some of the members are refusing to isolate even though they have tested positive for the virus.

A medical team has been screening MPs over the last few days but according to the Speaker, over 60 MPs have not subjected themselves to the test.

He had already expressed displeasure at the reluctance of some MPs to get tested.