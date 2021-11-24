We’ll kill the insensitive e-levy - Adongo assures Ghanaians

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Hon. Adongo said the levy is a killer.

“E-Levy, Mr Speaker; no matter how you call that thing, it’s a monster. It doesn’t matter the language that you use, it’s a killer Mr Speaker that will change the face of our families and our children and the entire business community if we allow this to pass”.

“This is anti-poor, this is anti-business, it is the most regressive [of levies]”, he declared, adding: “Mr Speaker, our role here is not to kill the hen that lays the golden egg and that hen is the businessman we are taxing to death.”

“Mr Speaker, I want to assure my colleagues on the other side that we’re very nationalistic and we seek to protect and develop our country”, said Mr Adongo, noting: “But we’ll not do so at the expense of the comfort and the wellbeing of our citizens”.

“And that when you come here with budget proposals that seek to break the back of Ghanaians, we must stop you”, he pointed out.

“When you arrive with an intention to impose a tax that will kill our people, we must kill the tax before it kills us”, he stressed.

Citing the recent proposal by the budget to scrap the 50 per cent benchmark value on some selected items, Mr Adongo argued that the Akufo-Addo government has been very harsh on the business community since coming into office.