We'll make sure of your safety during the Easter festivities - IGP assures Ghanaians

He said security and compliance with the COVID-19 will be the top priority of the Police Service during the period.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has assured that police visibility will increase during the Easter holidays.
Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, he said the police would provide enhanced security during the festivities and that would include the deployment of plainclothes and uniformed officers to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols and take the necessary actions.
“They will also intensify their vigilance over criminal activities across the country,” he stated.
"I want to assure citizens and foreign nationals living in the country that the police service is determined to ensure peace and guarantee the security of all. In this regard, a number of concrete operational strategies have been put in place,” he said.
Mr. Oppong Boanuh also advised churches to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols by ensuring church services lasts for 2 hours.
He noted that during Easter, religious activities across the country were always on the increase and it was, therefore, important to reduce the numbers and strictly observe all the COVID-19 protocols.
“Conventions, crusades, pilgrimages and such large physical gatherings are not allowed,” he said.
