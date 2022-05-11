We'll not relocate to Afienya — Abossey Okai spare parts dealers tell Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is also in discussion with the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to release between 2,500 to 4,000 acres of land for the project.

But the spare part dealers calling itself National Concern Spare Parts Dealers Association argued that Afienya will not be in their interest and have threatened to embark on a street protest if the decision was not rescinded.

The Public Relations Officer of the Association, Takyi Addo addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, said "We vehemently oppose the proposed relocation, we consider the decision as very unfortunate because it will not help we the spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai, relocating to a different place where we believe our business will not thrive."