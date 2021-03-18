He said the second 'Year of Roads' initiative will see many roads in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold completed.

The sector minister who is on a nationwide tour to inspect ongoing road projects maintains the government will give the needed attention to roads in the Ashanti Region.

He added that as far as he remains the Minister for Roads, Ashanti Region will get its fair share of road infrastructure.

“I want to assure the people of this region that developmental programmes in Ghana as a whole will be looked at in its entirety and every region will get its first share of the national cake, but Ashanti Region will never be short-changed and your interest will not be toyed with as far as the road sector is concerned. Ashanti Region will always have its fair share of the national cake,” he said.

“I am privileged to lead that sector on behalf of President Akufo-Addo. So while looking at the whole situation, there is no way I will joke and toy with Ashanti Region. If you look at asphalt overlay, we started with 227 kilometres plan for Ashanti Region. As I speak, we have completed 174 kilometres,” the Minister added.

According to the Ministry, 57% of the roads in the region are in good and fair condition and are being maintained under a routine and periodic maintenance program.

Kwesi Amoako Atta, Roads Minister

In his 2021 State of the Nation address, President Akufo-Addo announced that this year will be another 'Year of Roads'.

“Our roads are being constructed at a faster pace than before, and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads. This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure,” he said.

The President also said his government is committed to the development of the railway sector in his second term.