We’ll refer Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism – Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Speaking about her absence on JoyNews’ PM Express, the Majority Leader noted that the Speaker had intended to refer her to the Privileges Committee last week Tuesday, but due to prevailing circumstances had to reschedule.

“My information was that even last Tuesday, the Speaker was going to make a pronouncement on it in the house but I think the circumstances prevented him from so doing. I want to believe that perhaps before the House adjourns tomorrow or maybe next week when the House sits the Speaker may make the announcement by referring her conduct to the Privileges Committee before we adjourn. That’s the information that the Speaker gave to me,” he said.

According to him, even though the Dome-Kwabenya has recently written to the Speaker formally asking for an extension of her leave of absence in Parliament, said request is yet to be authorized by the Speaker.

Pulse Ghana

“Well she requested from the Speaker to be given four more weeks to be absent. The four weeks I guess is ending Friday. It wasn’t granted. The Speaker told me that he had not granted that because you need to be here to make the request, but this was submitted from outside, and even the first one, the first one that’s where she didn’t make a request from the Speaker. So the Speaker said he wasn’t going to accommodate that,” he explained.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that all attempts to get Adwoa Safo back into the House have proven futile, and thus the next line of action lies in the bosom of the Speaker.

“It’s been a long drawn matter, we’ve been having conversations and I think there’s something that is happening and I don’t want to go into it. Unfortunate as the situation is, but certainly a decision will have to be taken one way or the other.