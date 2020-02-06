Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said citizens must observe the ethics of the internet and restrain from invading people's privacy hence the need for the regulation.

Speaking at the freedom online conference in Accra, Ablekuma West MP said measures are being rolled out to expand access to Internet in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Two suspected cases of coronavirus in Ghana test negative

However, being alarmed at the rate of abuse of social media and other spaces on the internet, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful noted that government will be forced to regulate the internet if individuals cannot be responsible online.

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

She said “In certain countries there’s been calls for social media to be shut down because of its abuse but like I indicated in my speech, I don’t think that’s an option. However, we need to promote more responsible use of the internet to secure the privacy of all citizens online – children, the vulnerable – and to ensure that we do not overstep those bounds.

“If we don’t self-regulate the state will be compelled to set in place the mechanisms to regulate our usage of the internet.

“However, in crafting cyber security laws, we should also be mindful of individual liberties and freedoms so we strike that fine balance between all these competing needs in protecting the citizens, protecting the security of the state and ensuring that the internet is available for lawful use by all and not restricting its usage while protecting the vulnerable online.”