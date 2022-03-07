We’ll resist any attempt to stage a coup in Ghana – Akufo-Addo assures nation

Speaking at the 65th Independence Day parade in Cape Coast, the President assured that his administration is committed to strengthening peace and stability to fulfil the purpose for which the country transitioned to constitutional rule.

“The great majority of us who are committed to democratic values and institutions will continue to resist the claims of these adventurers and deploy all legitimate means in our democracy to maintain our free open system of governance which has respect for human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability.”

Nana Akufo-Addo maintains that years of military coups and takeovers have brought little or no progress to the African continent and must not be entertained.

“Let us guard jealously the peace and stability we are enjoying. There are some restless spirits amongst us who, seeking to exploit the current difficulties confronting the nation, claim to have lost confidence in our democratic system.”

Pulse Ghana

“Either the absence of faith in the prospect of a democratic alternative to the current government or their impatience to wield executive authority are the factors driving their appetite for the shortcut of military intervention. Whatever be the case, they seem ready to jeopardize the hard-won reputation of our country as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa and indeed, in the world, in order to gratify their personal ambition, ambitions which show little or no respect for the capacity of the Ghanaian people to change when necessary their government peacefully through the ballot box, something we have done on three separate occasions in the 29-year life of the fourth republic.”

Recently, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, expressed his fear that Ghana may have a coup on its hands if urgent action is not taken by the state.