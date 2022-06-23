We’ll retrieve all the National Cathedral money from David Adjaye should NDC win in 2024 – Ablakwa

Speaking to the press in Parliament, Hon. Ablakwa said the monies the government paid to Sir Adjaye for consultations on the National Cathedral were fraught with illegalities.

“He himself should know there will be judgment day and all that money in his possession, a time will come that he will have to refund that money. Because the procurement processes are all fraud, I mean very ridiculous interpretation and abuse of the procurement processes,” he added.

The lawmaker also asked Ghanaians to start making inputs into what use the land hosting the project should be put to if the NDC comes to power.

According to the MP, the deceit, procurement breaches, opacity and outright lies which have characterized the project are enough grounds for impeachment of the President.

Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs further stated that President Akufo-Addo cannot complete the project by the 2024 deadline he has given himself.

“I believe that the National Democratic Congress will be winning the 2024 election and we will want to hear clearly from the Ghanaian people what we should be thinking on what we should use the site for.

“Already there has been a lot of destruction, a lot of damage, a lot of demolition and so much money has gone into all kinds of pockets. It appears that a little has gone into the project. The question, therefore, is what do we do?” he quizzed.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been very critical of the government’s handling of the National Cathedral.

He recently disclosed that the relocations made by the government on the land that is housing the National Cathedral cost $100m.

According to him, the cost of building the cathedral, which is now said to be US $350 million, is just the tip of the iceberg, and that it is likely to increase to US $450 million (GHS3.5 billion).

"We estimate not less than US$100million (about GHS800million) would be used as compensation for all affected. This includes the cost of relocating the Malian Ambassador’s Residence to Airport Residential, outstanding payments to private business owners such as Waterstone Realty Ltd and ComSys Ghana Ltd, and cost of constructing a new Judicial Training Institute at the proposed Cocoa Affairs Court land.

"Government and the Chief Justice are currently desperately looking for a US$50million loan to construct a new Judicial Service Training Institute after Ghana’s reputable judicial training institute was razed to the ground to pave way for the construction of the national cathedral.