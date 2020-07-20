He said resorting to the use of motorbikes in the 2020 electioneering campaign is the best strategy to reach out to everyone in the hinterlands if the main opposition party of Ghana is bent on winning the presidential elections.

According to him, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics of campaigning this year hence the need to adopt innovative means to make good use of the few resources available to the party such as the use of motorbikes for house-to-house campaigns.

Sukparu is therefore stressing and impressing on the party leadership to move away from procuring cars, but should rather focus on distributing motorbikes and other resources needed for retail campaigning.

“I can tell you that when you go to the grounds and give someone a t-shirt, the excitement and assurances you’ll get from that fellow cannot be obtained with a $25,000 or $30,000 worth of pick-up that you’ll be driving in the constituency,” Mo Sukparu told local radio station Kasapa FM in Accra.

He is also appealing to the opposition NDC to adopt the house-to-house campaign method for all constituencies and thereby concentrate on the distribution of resources such as motorbikes, party t-shirts and other paraphernalia, to the grassroots.

He was confident that the protocols governing coronavirus will not permit any Parliamentary Candidate to organise rallies and large public gatherings, hence the need to change the type of resources needed to win the elections.

He went on further to explain that constituents appreciate more when a PC and his men walk to the people or ride on motorbikes to visit them in their homes or work places.

“What we need is to reach the people in their homes, shops and villages. To do that we need motorbikes and other resources to support our men on the grounds to continue working and doing even better,” Hon Sukparu reiterated.

“Cars are good, but we need motorbikes for our people on the grounds to stay in constant touch with the constituents,” he maintained.

Mo Sukapru assured former President John Mahama that should his retail campaign strategy be adopted, the NDC will be set for a historic victory in December.