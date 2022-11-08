We'll strike if gov't fails to address our concerns within 10 days — TUTAG

According to the association, it is worried about the government's failure to, among other things, comply with rulings of the National Labour Commission (NLC) to pay certain allowances to its members and would not accept any further delays.

The association said the government has failed to pay outstanding Book and Research Allowances for the 2021/2022 academic year for the majority of its members.

Professor Collins Ameyaw, President of TUTAG cautioned that the government's disregard for the rulings of the NLC on the codified Conditions of Service (CoS) for members of TUTAG which had been outstanding since 2016 was worrying.

Addressing the press at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, he indicated that if urgent measures are not taken by the government to address their concerns they will have no choice but to embark on an industrial strike adding that the NLC on September 2, 2022, ruled that the effective date of payment of the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) component of the allowances should be August 2021, as negotiated and agreed by the parties.