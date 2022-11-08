RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We'll strike if gov't fails to address our concerns within 10 days — TUTAG

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has served notice to the government that it will embark on strike if it fails to address the codified conditions of service of members within 10 days.

Teachers strike
Teachers strike

The association said the codified conditions of service for its members have been outstanding since 2016.

Recommended articles

According to the association, it is worried about the government's failure to, among other things, comply with rulings of the National Labour Commission (NLC) to pay certain allowances to its members and would not accept any further delays.

The association said the government has failed to pay outstanding Book and Research Allowances for the 2021/2022 academic year for the majority of its members.

Professor Collins Ameyaw, President of TUTAG cautioned that the government's disregard for the rulings of the NLC on the codified Conditions of Service (CoS) for members of TUTAG which had been outstanding since 2016 was worrying.

Addressing the press at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, he indicated that if urgent measures are not taken by the government to address their concerns they will have no choice but to embark on an industrial strike adding that the NLC on September 2, 2022, ruled that the effective date of payment of the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) component of the allowances should be August 2021, as negotiated and agreed by the parties.

He said the same ruling also directed the Minister of Finance (MoF) to ensure payment by issuing the necessary letters to the various University Councils within a reasonable time to make budgetary provisions in the budget.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

I’m the best man to turn around Ghana’s economy – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Asantehene

Asantehene and large entourage to grace Hogbetsotso festival on Saturday

Akufo-Addo

He's not moving an inch - Presidential staffer tells those asking Akufo-Addo to resign

Michael-Nyinaku

BEIGE Bank’s CEO hit with new charges of theft, money laundering