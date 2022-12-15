We'll strike if our pensions are touched - CLOGSAG warns govt

"In the light of the above, CLOGSAG will like to entreat all its members to be calm and go about their normal duties and continue to contribute to the good governance of Ghana,” stated Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG Isaac Bampoe Addo. “Ayekoo to all workers. We will continue to be on the alert.

“CLOGSAG is serving notice on the National Labour Commission that should government default in owning any of the coupons when due for the schemes, it will declare an indefinite nationwide strike.”

Workers have raised concerns about the seeming unilateral decision by which government is introducing the programme.

The programme is part of the debt restructuring efforts as Ghana positions itself for an extended credit facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As a critical part of the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure Ghana $3 billion to support the economy, the government is exchanging already sold bonds for new ones with a more flexible interest payment plan.

Under the policy, domestic bondholders will be asked to exchange their instruments for new ones.