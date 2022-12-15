ADVERTISEMENT
We'll strike if our pensions are touched - CLOGSAG warns govt

Evans Annang

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has served notice that its members will embark on a nationwide strike if governmnet goes ahead with its objective to include pension funds in its debt reconstruction programme.

Strike file photo

Addressing a press conference, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo, served notice to all, particularly the National Labour Commission (NLC), that the Association will not hesitate to proceed on an indefinite strike if government touches pension funds of workers under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

"In the light of the above, CLOGSAG will like to entreat all its members to be calm and go about their normal duties and continue to contribute to the good governance of Ghana,” stated Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG Isaac Bampoe Addo. “Ayekoo to all workers. We will continue to be on the alert.

“CLOGSAG is serving notice on the National Labour Commission that should government default in owning any of the coupons when due for the schemes, it will declare an indefinite nationwide strike.”

Workers have raised concerns about the seeming unilateral decision by which government is introducing the programme.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

The programme is part of the debt restructuring efforts as Ghana positions itself for an extended credit facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As a critical part of the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure Ghana $3 billion to support the economy, the government is exchanging already sold bonds for new ones with a more flexible interest payment plan.

Under the policy, domestic bondholders will be asked to exchange their instruments for new ones.

Existing domestic bonds as of Thursday, December 1, will be exchanged for a set of four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
