We’ll use e-levy as collateral for loans - Roads Minister reveals

Hon. Amoako-Atta said the government needs money to build infrastructure especially roads.

“The government in its wisdom has proposed the passage of the E-levy to bring more revenue to build the road infrastructure of our country for all of us.”

“So the government is looking forward for the passage of the E-levy that will bring in greater revenue that would be securitized and then used to raise bond if possible to build the road infrastructure,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Recently, Hon. Amoako-Atta called for support for the levy because it will be used to debts owed contractors.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Road Contactors Association, the Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta also mentioned that a number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is implemented.

“When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid. A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors.”