This comes after the University Council abolished all Junior Common Room systems of hall management by students on the university campus.
We'll vehemently oppose KNUST abolishing JCR students management system — NUGS
The National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) has served notice it will oppose the abolishment of the Junior Common Room(JCR) system by the Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
This means all university halls will no longer be electing students as executives from the 2023/2024 academic year to manage hall activities.
The existing governance structure comprising Hall Councils, Hall Masters, and Senior Tutors, would continue to operate in the management of the affairs of the Halls.
Also, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors/blocks of the Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students.
The abolishment comes following the chaos that erupted between some students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) during the Katanga Hall week activities.
At least 12 students sustained injuries from the August 18, 2022 clashes at the campus of the university in Kumasi and were treated at the hospital.
The police also counted 12 damaged vehicles as a result of the incident.
But the President of the National Union of Ghana(NUGS) Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo condemned the decision taken by the University Council to abolish adding that it has dire consequences if not handled well.
In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "I think that all well-meaning Ghanaians have a responsibility to play in this issue not only NUGS. We would as much as we can vehemently oppose this and will continuously draw the attention of not just University management but the National Security of the State. This is a huge red flag and this is huge grounds for something that may not be easily managed on campus if we are not careful."
"As we use lawful means to resist this, we call on civil society, actors, and stakeholders in the educational sector that this is not good for all of us. We have unscrupulous students who already want grounds to foment trouble and if we are not careful, we'll be giving them more grounds and room to misbehave," Ampofo added.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh