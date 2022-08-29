We'll vehemently oppose KNUST abolishing JCR students management system — NUGS

This means all university halls will no longer be electing students as executives from the 2023/2024 academic year to manage hall activities.

The existing governance structure comprising Hall Councils, Hall Masters, and Senior Tutors, would continue to operate in the management of the affairs of the Halls.

Also, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors/blocks of the Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students.

The abolishment comes following the chaos that erupted between some students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) during the Katanga Hall week activities.

At least 12 students sustained injuries from the August 18, 2022 clashes at the campus of the university in Kumasi and were treated at the hospital.

The police also counted 12 damaged vehicles as a result of the incident.

But the President of the National Union of Ghana(NUGS) Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo condemned the decision taken by the University Council to abolish adding that it has dire consequences if not handled well.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "I think that all well-meaning Ghanaians have a responsibility to play in this issue not only NUGS. We would as much as we can vehemently oppose this and will continuously draw the attention of not just University management but the National Security of the State. This is a huge red flag and this is huge grounds for something that may not be easily managed on campus if we are not careful."