RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We're disappointed in Nana Addo's comment on the burning of excavators - Small Scale miners Association

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Michael Peprah, the President of the Small Scale miners Association of Ghana, has expressed disappointment in the comments of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for endorsing the burning of excavators seized from illegal miners.

Galamsey excavator
Galamsey excavator Pulse Ghana

There have been public concerns on the destruction of the equipment, especially excavators with some suggesting that they should rather be seized and allow the court processes to determine what should be done with them.

Recommended articles

Some suggested that many politicians were the ones behind illegal mining and hence the fight may fail again.

But the President speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of a Law Village Project in Accra on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, said the destruction of the equipment being used to pollute water bodies and destroy forest reserves will not stop until the criminal acts are halted.

"I say with all the emphasis at my command, that no rights can accrue to or flow from the criminal venture of galamsey. The equipment which is being used for an illegal or criminal purpose cannot confirm on the owner or any other person any rights whatsoever,"he said.

He stated that "I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree, and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about."

But Peprah speaking on the Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, said he was shocked at the comments by the President.

READ MORE: Top gov't officials in hot waters as Anas releases galamsey fraud part 2

He said "When we had a stakeholder meeting with them, they didn’t mention anything about the burning of excavators. I don’t think the President is a lawyer because if he were, he wouldn’t have spoken the way he did. And how dare we make the military appear as judges?"

"We shouldn't embolden the military to go about burning excavators. That’s not how rule of law works in a country…we were not expecting our president to speak like this, honestly," he stressed.

He added: "I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about?"

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Kennedy Agyapong

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan