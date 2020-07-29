According to him, the audit service board is fed up with the decision of Domelevo always running to the media to defend himself.

This comes after Domelevo said he went to the office Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020, to pick up some documents but could not access his office because the locks had been changed.

He said he then enquired from the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, who confirmed that the Audit Service Board Chairman, Professor Edward Dua Agyeman, had asked him to change the locks to protect documents.

In response, the Chairman of the Audit Service, Dr. Duah-Agyemang in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said the keys to Domelevo's office were changed because they were not sure who else had the old one.

"What's this with Mr. Domelevo always running to the media. Is he a baby?" he asked.

"We are fed up with Domelevo always going to the media. He can go wherever he wants to. When Mr. Domelevo left on the 1st of July, the board felt there was the need to secure his office so the locks were changed and the keys were left where they belong," he said.