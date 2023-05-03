He said talks with the Bretton-Wood institution have progressed fruitfully and board-level approval of the loan will happen soon.
We're hopeful of securing the IMF bailout soon - John Kumah
John Kumah, a Deputy Minister for Finance has assured that Ghana will get a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon.
Addressing the media in Parliament, he said: “Ghana is very hopeful, the Minister for Finance just returned from the spring meeting from the US and took the opportunity to meet our bilateral partners and multilateral partners and I can say that we are very hopeful that we will secure the Paris Club financing agreement very soon.”
“I’m unable to give timelines, but I can assure you that discussions are going very well and very soon Ghana will get the good news.”
Earlier in the week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pleaded with the Japanese government to aid Ghana to secure the bailout.
The president made the appeal during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Jubilee House on Tuesday.
President Akufo-Addo said Japan, a member of the Paris Club, has a major role to play in Ghana securing the deal from the IMF.
Ghana can only get the deal after securing the needed financing assurances from the gold, oil and cocoa-producing country's bilateral partners, most of them being members of the Paris Club.
“Ghana is also counting on the support of Japan in reaching a favourable agreement with the International Monetary Fund which will pave the way for the robust recovery of Ghana’s economy,” President Akufo-Addo said.
Meanwhile, the London-based Economic Intelligence Unit has predicted that the board of the International Monetary Fund is likely to approve the US$3 billion extended credit facility for Ghana by mid-2023.
