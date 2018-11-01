Pulse.com.gh logo
'False' prophets don't cause fear and panic - Owusu Bempah to Media Commission

Owusu Bempah said Christians deserve to be informed about prophecies, irrespective of the forms in which they may appear to them.

  • Published:
play

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry has said the National Media Commission (NMC) has no right to decide for pastors what prophecies to give or not to give.

He said Christians deserve to be informed about prophecies, irrespective of the forms in which they may appear to them.

His comments come at the back of the NMC which said there needs to be a more aggressive approach in dealing with so-called false prophets on the radio and televisions.

The Commission has issued 12 rules to guide all religious broadcasts on television, radio and social media.

READ MORE: Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu Bempah

The rules, it noted prohibits religious groups from broadcasting materials that cause fear and panic among the citizenry.

Chairman of the Commission, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng in a document said "Religious broadcasts that contain manifestations within the healing, deliverance and prophetic ministry should be done with discretion, circumspection and respect for human dignity. This should be especially so in the case of children."

Chairman of the Commission, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng

Chairman of the Commission, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng

He said if religious crimes are allowed to continue, the consequences will be severe.

"The guidelines aim at strengthening the peaceful co-existence of all religious faiths," it added.

The NMC also noted that "Religious broadcasts should not be used for promotion of extremism, religious violence and recruitment of people into religious militancy….Public proclamations of directive prophesies or pronouncements that have the potential to cause fear and panic in people and threaten stability and social cohesion should be avoided."

But Owusu Bempah said God doesn't always prophesy good things into the lives of his children adding "My prophecies are not lies so you cannot give guidelines and say we are causing fear and panic".

READ MORE: Media Commission goes wild on fear-mongering prophets on radio

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said "Ghanaians need to be aware of the happenings in the country whether good or bad and so we won’t stop broadcasting. Our prophecies rather make them sit up and prepare for the Lord."

He noted that the guidelines will not see the day of light because he will not bury his gift.

Read the details of the document below:

play

