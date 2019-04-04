Most parts of Accra and Madina have been experiencing intermittent power supply in the last couple of weeks.

This has sparked concerns of a possible return to days of rationed power supply, popularly referred to as “dumsor”.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Amewu apologised to the public over the recent blackouts.

He, however, denied claims that the intermitted power supply indicates a return to the days of ‘dumsor’.

He said government is working around the clock to ensure that power situation is resolved within the shortest possible time.

“First of all, we want to apologize to Ghanaians for this intermittent supply. We are never back to the era of consistent and persistent shortfall in supply,” Mr. Amewu said.

“We are in an era where we have installed capacity available but what we have to do is to change that installed capacity into availability.”

He urged Ghanaians to remain patient, adding that the power situation should be resolved within the next one week.

“We are learning from our experience so Ghanaians, we are sorry. This short period is just intermittent. I promise you that from 12th April, you will continue to enjoy sustainable use of your power,” the Minister added.