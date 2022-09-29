RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’re struggling to get lands in Greater Accra for the ‘Agenda 111’ project – Henry Quartey

Evans Annang

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has conceded that it is becoming difficult for the government to get lands for the ‘Agenda 111’ project in the country.

Henry Quartey
Henry Quartey

He said almost all the lands including State ones have been sold out by the Chiefs, thereby making it difficult for government to find lands to do its developmental infrastructure projects.

Read Also

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Thursday morning that he has scouted the Region and "it's become very difficult for us to find lands in Accra to do the Agenda 111".

"When you go to other Regions, it (Agenda 111) is rapidly going on but even in my own constituency, I bow my head down when I attend meetings, because I don't have lands to even think of litigating them," he added.

Speaking in his 28th address to Ghanaians on measures the government has taken to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic, the President noted that lack of health facilities in some parts of the country is hindering the fight against the pandemic.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Honourable Henry Quartey
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Honourable Henry Quartey Pulse Ghana

“There are 111 districts in the country with no district hospitals and we have to do something about it. The creation of the new regions also means government has to construct 6 regional hospitals for the 6 new regions and a befitting regional one for the Western Region and see to the construction of 3 new psychiatric hospitals for the coastal, middle and northern belts respectively and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta hospital in the Western region”, he said.

“This has led to the formulation and declaration of Agenda 111, the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector. Work is currently underway and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” Akufo-Addo assured.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Agya Koo

Kwame Nkrumah didn’t achieve anything; Akufo-Addo is better than him – Agya Koo

Georgina Asor Botchwey

Mankessim killing: We murdered her for money rituals — Chief and pastor confess

The suspects confessed killing the victim for money ritual

2 arrested in connection with murder of 25-year-old for money ritual

The suspected Chief and the deceased

Chief in Mankessim murder case is alive – Police