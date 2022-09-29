We’re struggling to get lands in Greater Accra for the ‘Agenda 111’ project – Henry Quartey

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Thursday morning that he has scouted the Region and "it's become very difficult for us to find lands in Accra to do the Agenda 111".

"When you go to other Regions, it (Agenda 111) is rapidly going on but even in my own constituency, I bow my head down when I attend meetings, because I don't have lands to even think of litigating them," he added.

Speaking in his 28th address to Ghanaians on measures the government has taken to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic, the President noted that lack of health facilities in some parts of the country is hindering the fight against the pandemic.

“There are 111 districts in the country with no district hospitals and we have to do something about it. The creation of the new regions also means government has to construct 6 regional hospitals for the 6 new regions and a befitting regional one for the Western Region and see to the construction of 3 new psychiatric hospitals for the coastal, middle and northern belts respectively and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta hospital in the Western region”, he said.

“This has led to the formulation and declaration of Agenda 111, the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector. Work is currently underway and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” Akufo-Addo assured.