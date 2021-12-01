RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’re suspecting someone impersonated Adwoa Sarfo in Parliament - NDC

The Minority in Parliament has served notice that it will investigate the appearance of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo in Parliament yesterday.

Hon. Adwoa Safo
Hon. Adwoa Safo

According to the Minority, there are strong indications that the woman who attended Parliament to pass the 2022 budget statement is an imposter.

Speaking on the Super Morning show on Joy FM in Accra, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said they will investigate.

“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said.

“We’re taking a very serious view of that, and I’m sure that it will be the basis for some enquiry going forward,” he said.

“Seriously, and we are probing further, and I’m sure in subsequent hours we will make our decision clear on what we’ll like to do on that matter. So whoever that person is, well get to the bottom,” he added.

MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwah
MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwah Pulse Ghana

Sarah Adwoa Safo, who doubles as the Gender Minister, was granted leave by the President upon her request.

The leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, it was extended since she was unable to resume and requested an extension.

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been acting in her stead as caretaker MP “until further notice.”

