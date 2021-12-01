We’re suspecting someone impersonated Adwoa Sarfo in Parliament - NDC

Speaking on the Super Morning show on Joy FM in Accra, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said they will investigate.

“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said.

“We’re taking a very serious view of that, and I’m sure that it will be the basis for some enquiry going forward,” he said.

“Seriously, and we are probing further, and I’m sure in subsequent hours we will make our decision clear on what we’ll like to do on that matter. So whoever that person is, well get to the bottom,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

Sarah Adwoa Safo, who doubles as the Gender Minister, was granted leave by the President upon her request.

The leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, it was extended since she was unable to resume and requested an extension.