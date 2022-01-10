According to the industrial relations officer of the GPRTU Moro Abbas, although C-DAG is made up of Ghanaians who are entitled to freedom of speech, they have overstepped by announcing lorry fare increment.
We’re the great GPRTU, nobody increases lorry fares except us – Concerned Drivers cut to size
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has distanced itself from the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana(C-DAG)’s announcement of a 40% increase in transport fares, saying the association has no such powers to exercise.
He told TV3’s Richard Bright Addo that aside from the GPRTU, no other driver union has the power to increase lorry fares.
“We have heard about our sister union and we are surprised. As Ghanaians, they can say whatever but it is our utmost surprise.
“We are the great GPRTU, if anyone should increase fares it should be us.
“We share the same sentiments they have raised but we don’t agree with them. We disassociate ourselves from their action,” 3news.com quoted Moro Abbas as having said.
He added that the GPRTU executives are currently on a break and when they resume, they will make a decision that will be binding on all other driver unions.
“We are hoping to resume and call an emergency meeting and invite the concerned drivers.”
C-DAG had asked Ghanaians to "prepare for an upward adjustment of transport fares in the country with effect from Monday, January 17, 2022”.
It added that “in order to keep us in business we are left with no other option but to adjust transport fares a little upward which is a 40% increment”.
