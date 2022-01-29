RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’re tired of fighting over E-levy; our communication has been poor - Annoh-Dompreh

Andreas Kamasah

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said that the government’s communication on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) has been very poor.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh
Frank Annoh-Dompreh

According to Ghanaweb.com, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri lawmaker made the concession on Accra-based Asaase Radio’s Big Bulletin show on January 27, 2022.

He is quoted as saying: “I concede that we have also not told our story well. It is with our PR and I concede that absolutely. And as we speak, the town hall meeting and engagements are going on, it’s better late than never.”

Annoh-Dompreh further disclosed that the majority caucus in parliament is tired of fighting the minority on the passage of the E-Levy Bill.

“We’re tired. We are tired of these fights; we’re tired of the fights. So, if there are compromises that have to be made, I know they’ll be made and already I’ve noted that more engagements are going on. The compromises that have to be made have to be made for the sake of our country,” the MP said.

The E-levy Bill is expected to be relayed in parliament for passage or otherwise but both sides of the house are sharply divided on the matter that has been a subject of controversy for about a month and a half since Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s 2022 budget presentation in November last year.

It is reported that the government and the majority caucus in parliament have agreed to reduce the E-Levy from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent but the minority has rejected it outright.

The opposition National Democratic Congress, Civil Society Organisations and the majority of Ghanaians are opposed to the E-levy but the government said it is bent on passing the Bill into law.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

