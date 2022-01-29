We’re tired of fighting over E-levy; our communication has been poor - Annoh-Dompreh

He is quoted as saying: “I concede that we have also not told our story well. It is with our PR and I concede that absolutely. And as we speak, the town hall meeting and engagements are going on, it’s better late than never.”

Annoh-Dompreh further disclosed that the majority caucus in parliament is tired of fighting the minority on the passage of the E-Levy Bill.

“We’re tired. We are tired of these fights; we’re tired of the fights. So, if there are compromises that have to be made, I know they’ll be made and already I’ve noted that more engagements are going on. The compromises that have to be made have to be made for the sake of our country,” the MP said.

The E-levy Bill is expected to be relayed in parliament for passage or otherwise but both sides of the house are sharply divided on the matter that has been a subject of controversy for about a month and a half since Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s 2022 budget presentation in November last year.

It is reported that the government and the majority caucus in parliament have agreed to reduce the E-Levy from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent but the minority has rejected it outright.