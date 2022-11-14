RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘We’re very excited; we have to save NPP’ - Appiah-Kubi reacts to Adu Boahen’s sacking

Andreas Kamasah

The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi has expressed joy over the sacking of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen, saying Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta must be the next to be shown the exit.

Andy Appiah-Kubi
Andy Appiah-Kubi

The lawmaker is one of the Majority members of the incumbent New Patriotic Party in parliament demanding the firing of Ofori Atta and Adu Boahen.

He told TV3 on Monday, November 14 that the President's swift action following the expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was timely to save the sinking image of the NPP.

“We are happy that the president has listened to the calls. We expect that the second one will also follow suit. we have to save our party, saving our government and saving our party.

“We are very excited. The others, Ken Ofori Atta, must go,” Appiah-Kubi said, as quoted by 3news.com.

President Akufo-Addo has relieved Adu Boahen of his position after he has been indicted by an undercover investigation by the renowned journalist.

In the yet-to-be-premiered documentary that has piqued the interests of many Ghanaians, the now-former Minister of State is reported to have taken a bribe from a supposed businessman.

He also allegedly told the investigator who posed as a businessman incriminating that once he paid an ‘appearance fee’ of $200,000 - to be given to vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he (businessman) would be allowed to establish a bank in Ghana with ease.

Andreas Kamasah
