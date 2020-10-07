Mahama said this when the party launched its 2020 national campaign in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

He assured NDC supporters that he and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, are winning the polls.

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

“I want to assure all the teaming supporters of the NDC, our sympathizers, well-wishers, and the millions of people waiting to vote for John Mahama, Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, and the NDC that we are winning the election,” Mahama is quoted as saying by Citinewsroom.

The NDC flagbearer also sounded notice that the party will police every ballot with strict vigilance during the December polls.

He said the NDC has so far not been satisfied with some processes ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, the party has already notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of some instances of infraction that they are not happy about.

“We have had concerns to draw the Commission’s attention to many instances of infraction and actions that have not satisfied us,” Mahama disclosed.

“While we are expecting the Commission to live above reproach, I want to assure you all that the NDC is very well-prepared, and we will police the ballots from all polling stations, through the constituencies to the regional and finally to the national collation centres.”

“This is our battle for Ghana’s future. Let’s embrace it like our very lives depend on it because Ghana deserves to be in a better place where everyone has the chance to thrive and prosper.”

Meanwhile, Mahama has previously warned that the NDC will not accept the results of any flawed election.