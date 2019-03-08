On Saturday the 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th of March, certain shops at West Hills Mall will offer cut-rate discounts and deals exclusively to employees of corporate institutions, while the Centre serenades the corporate shoppers with a variety of exceptional entertainment activities, including cultural and live band performances and a special aerobic session.

The mall calls the initiative ‘the Corporate Saturday’ campaign and says it has been introduced to give recognition to the efforts of corporate workers and particularly to offer them the opportunity of fully enjoying discretionary discounts and deals from their favourite shops at West Hills Mall.

Mr. Kobby Ampong, Acting Marketing Manager at West Hills Mall told newsmen that a large number of corporate institutions based in Accra are already lined up to take advantage of the special shopping experience offered by the initiative.

“In addition to all the variety entertainment and give-aways that will go to individual corporate employees, we have set aside a special prize for the institution whose employees eventually make the most prominent showing at the mall during the month; that institution would receive the ‘West Hills Mall Corporate Institution of the Year’ Trophy and shall be presented with assorted gift items,” said Ampong.

He explained that, throughout the month, until March 30th, employees of corporate institutions are expected to sign up for the Corporate Saturday campaign on the West Hills Mall website (westhillsmallgh.com), after which they would receive an automatic e-mail confirming their registration.

On each of the four designated Saturdays, registered corporates would be issued with membership cards and coupon booklets bearing full details of available retailer discounts after they have signed in at the West Hills Mall Information Desk with a valid ID Card. A special gift of shopping vouchers and give-away items have been reserved for the first 50 corporate employees to sign in at the shopping centre on Saturday, mall officials have disclosed.

Mr. Ampong said the general ambience and the shopping experience at the mall on Corporate Saturdays would be unique because of the specially themed packages of variety entertainment activities planned to run on each of the four Saturdays of the month.

‘Corporate Saturdays’ will open on March 9 in a very Ghanaian fashion, featuring cultural drumming and dancing by the versatile Aklowa Dance Ensemble, followed by a demonstration of Kente weaving and a live band performance later in the evening, while March 16, has been dedicated as a Family Day with children getting a discounted access to the mall’s Children’s playground and the School of Performing Arts hosting Children at an Ananse storytelling session at the mall’s Pom-Pom Library. March 23 and 30 are respectively dedicated to an aerobic session for patrons and a special food market at the centre’s Food Court.

The shops ‘waiting to serve’ corporate employees on Corporate Saturdays include the popular clothing and fashion outlet, Edgars, which is discounting its wares by up to 70%, Payless which has announced a 40% discount on all items purchased by corporate workers, Jet, which will slash prizes on selected items by 40 to 50%, Nallem which is offering a straight 20% discount on all purchases and MRP which will run a special ‘take two’ or ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ promotion.

Other shops like Markham are offering corporate workers a 40% discount on all purchases, while Woolworths and Sportscene are offering 20% and 30% discounts respectively. Telefonika has slashed 10% off the prices of all accessories and 3% off their phones while the domestic utensils dealer, @Home has cut prices on all single pots and pans by 15%.

Anchored by the food giant, Shoprite and the popular general merchandise store, Game, West Hills Mall is located at Dunkonah, near Weija, off the Accra-Cape Coast Highway and is famous for being Ghana’s biggest and trendiest family shopping and recreational destination.