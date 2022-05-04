RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Western Region: 33-year-old man kills father at Dadieso

Kojo Emmanuel

A 33-year-old man has allegedly killed his 60-year-old father at Suaboi, a suburb of Dadieso Suaman in the Western Region.

Knife with blood

The suspect, Tawiah Terkpey, is alleged to have butchered his father Jonathan Terkpey multiple times on the neck and other parts of his body when his dad was washing his face after waking up from bed.

The suspect is a mechanic who lived with his father in the same community, after returning from Accra.

The suspect has been arrested by the police to assist with investigations.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

