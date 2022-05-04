The suspect, Tawiah Terkpey, is alleged to have butchered his father Jonathan Terkpey multiple times on the neck and other parts of his body when his dad was washing his face after waking up from bed.
Western Region: 33-year-old man kills father at Dadieso
A 33-year-old man has allegedly killed his 60-year-old father at Suaboi, a suburb of Dadieso Suaman in the Western Region.
Recommended articles
The suspect is a mechanic who lived with his father in the same community, after returning from Accra.
The suspect has been arrested by the police to assist with investigations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh