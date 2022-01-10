RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Western Region: Nine robbery suspects arrested

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Police Service has arrested nine robbery suspects who attacked some persons in two separate robbery operations between January 7 and 8, 2022, at Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem communities in the Western Region.

Robbery

According to the police, the robbery suspects attacked their victims with an array of weapons such as a locally manufactured pistol, cutlasses, and a dagger.

They bolted from the crime scenes with various items including a motorbike, mobile phones, and a cash amount of GH¢2,700.

The suspects, Godwin Boah, Philemon Essien, Emmanuel Yaley, Mohammed Sumaila, Evans Amarh, Patrick Aboah, Augustine Nana Abaka, Kwabena Acquah, and Godfred Akwah are currently in police custody.

Other suspects Philemon Essien, who sustained gunshot wounds on his hand, and suspect Emmanuel Yaley, who sustained non-gunshot-related injuries during the arrest, were sent to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital where they were admitted for treatment and are under police guard.

The items retrieved from the suspects include a cash amount of GH¢2,200, a motorbike, and an Opel taxi with registration number WR 3186-14, which has been impounded for further investigation.

The police said it is on the lookout for two of the suspects who managed to escape.

"We highly commend the community members of Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem for supporting the police in effecting the arrests," the police said in a statement.

It further commended the personnel of the Western regional command for their patriotic services toward ensuring peace and security in the region.

