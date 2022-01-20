RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Western Region: Vehicle explodes at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Police Service has activated a full emergency recovery exercise after a huge explosion on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.

Gas explosion (File photo)

Reports stated that the explosion occurred when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

A number of people are feared dead in the explosion.

"The Police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise.

"We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation.

"Full details will be communicated in due course," the police said in a Facebook post.

