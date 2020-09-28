Last Friday, the secessionists went on rampage in the Volta region and blocked some of the main roads.

They also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations and made away with some weapons after breaking into the armoury.

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service quickly deployed teams to the region to restore calm, while 25 of the secessionists were arrested.

READ ALSO: Western Togoland: 3 different separatist groups detected in Volta region

Western Togoland members with police car

Captain Sowu has, however, blamed Germany for the happenings in the Volta region, insisting the recent chaos stems from the aftermath of World War II.

“It was after WWII that the dismemberment of Africa happened. If you go to Cameroon, you have the same problem there because it was a German colony. So, you’ll find that in 1956, before Ghana gained independence the British did not know what to do with the British mandated Togoland or a trust territory,” he told Accra-based Class FM.

“So, the League of Nations decided that a plebiscite should be held for the people in the British mandated Togoland to decide whether they like to be independent or join French Togoland or join Gold Coast to become Ghana as an independent country.

“So, the plebiscite was held. Some said it was rigged, some said it was not rigged and the result was that they would like to come with Ghana.”

The retired military captain added: “However, there was a proviso that after 50 years then the people who have now become part of Ghana, can now decide whether they still want to continue with Ghana or they want to be independent or they want to go with the French Togoland.

“That was the situation…so this is the history of the issue of those rising today to say that they want to secede.”

Captain Sowu, however, stated that he does not approve the manner in which the secessionists are acting.