The group have blocked entry and exit points of the region amidst chanting of war songs and burning tyres.

The group which is seeking independence for the Volta Region has been agitating for a few years now.

Reports indicate that the group have arrested 3 policemen which two being injured after engaging them in a gun battle.

According to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Yao Letsa, government is in control of the situation and calm will be restored soon.

The Homeland Study Group wants independence for the Volta Region which they call as Western Togoland.

More soon.