'We've failed' - Haruna Iddrisu says parliament has contributed to Ghana’s economic crisis

Currently, Ghana’s debt stock has increased beyond 100 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the government says it is not in a position to pay, hence the ongoing debt restructuring and debt exchange programmes to pave the way for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Speaking at a dialogue with the core leadership and selected committees of Parliament organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Haruna Iddrisu lamented that Parliament has shirked its duty to protect the public interest.

He underscored the widely-held public view that the legislature has become a rubber stamp, clearing everything that is brought to the house by the executive arm of the government without any scrutiny.

“Parliament’s role as the defender of the people’s interest is lost. So how did we get here, how come we didn’t anticipate it? It is only Parliament that approves the terms and conditions of the loan. So, if we have exceeded 100 percent of GDP, how did it happen?” citinewsroom.com quoted Haruna Iddrisu to have said.

Speaking at the same event, the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed that the recovery of the Ghana Cedi from months of depreciation against the dollar and other major trading currencies has led to a decline in Ghana’s debt stock by about 40 billion cedis.

“You know that the appreciation of the cedi now has brought the debt stock down even though nothing has been done. It has climbed down by close to 40 billion and it will still climb down if the cedi continues to appreciate against the dollar,” he is quoted to have said.

The Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government is currently having a tough time convincing both external and domestic investors to accept its debt exchange programme.

It is part of the debt restructuring efforts as Ghana positions itself for an extended credit facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As a critical part of the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure Ghana $3 billion to support the economy, the government is exchanging already sold bonds for new ones with a more flexible interest payment plan.

Under the policy, domestic bondholders will be asked to exchange their instruments for new ones.