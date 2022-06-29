We’ve mobilized over GHS31 million as contributions for the National Cathedral - Apostle Onyinah

Apostle Onyinah said the Cathedral generated 2.6 million Cedis in 2018, 3.6 million in 2019, 13.9 million in 2020, 7.7 million in 2021, and 3.6 million in 2022 with a total of GHS 31,747,989.16 currently in the project fund.

“We appeal to leaders of the churches in Ghana not to forget the purpose of the Cathedral and stand up to the challenge without running away from supporting the project. Let’s not make it appear that the President has made a mistake in bringing the idea of the Cathedral,” he added.

The Cathedral has the potential of drawing the world to Ghana to experience the spirituality of God, he added.

Pulse Ghana

Dr Joyce Aryee, member of the Board of Trustees, National Cathedral of Ghana, speaking on the week celebration, said it aimed at reaching out to all Christian denominations nationwide to mobilise at least one million people to contribute a minimum of 100 Cedis every month toward the construction of the cathedral.

“That means we will generate GHS100 million every month and that will go a long way,” he said adding that, the celebration would also promote the Cathedral as a symbol of God’s presence and an iconic infrastructure that brings Christian unity...,” she added.

Apostle Onyinah also said it was only by the goodwill of Christians and the entire citizenry that the nation could construct the Cathedral, with the biggest ‘Bible Museum’ in the world.

“There is no money lurking somewhere for the construction of the Cathedral, so if churches don’t support, we cannot build it,” he added.