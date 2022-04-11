Photos were circulating on social media that the education authority has prescribed uniforms for teachers in the country.
We've not introduced new teacher uniforms — Ghana Education Service
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied reports of introducing new uniforms for teachers in public schools.
But the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof. Opoku Amankwa urged the public to dismiss such reports.
He said a decision has not been taken to prescribe uniforms for public teachers.
In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, he said "The GES has not prescribed any uniforms. People should find out if the people posing in those pictures are even teachers from Ghana.
"When GES proposes something we don’t go to social media to display it, we don't have anything to do with that."
Meanwhile, the GES in a Facebook post said "If we want to introduce uniforms for teachers, we won’t do that through social media and over the weekend."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh