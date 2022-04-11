We've not introduced new teacher uniforms — Ghana Education Service

But the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof. Opoku Amankwa urged the public to dismiss such reports.

He said a decision has not been taken to prescribe uniforms for public teachers.

In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, he said "The GES has not prescribed any uniforms. People should find out if the people posing in those pictures are even teachers from Ghana.

"When GES proposes something we don’t go to social media to display it, we don't have anything to do with that."